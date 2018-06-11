The Jharkhand Academic Council is likely to declare the Class 10 or Matriculation examination results for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website today. Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy so that they can easily download their results from jac.nic.in as soon as it is published.

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2018: The JAC Class 10 result 2018 is expected to be released by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) today on its official website. The results will be available at jac.nic.in as soon as it is declared by the Board. However, the declaration of Class 10 results has not been confirmed by the JAC yet.

Students who had appeared for the examination and are eagerly waiting for their JAC Class 10 or Matriculation results 2018 can check the same as soon as it releases on the official website of the Board. According to earlier reports, the JAC Class 10 results 2018 should have been announced on June 6 or June 7, 2018. However, it got delayed due to some unknown reason.

ALSO READ: MSBSHSE SSC result 2018: Class 10 girl commits suicide after scoring low marks

In case students face difficulties in accessing their JAC Matric results 2o18 from the official website due to heavy traffic on the examination result declaration day, they can also check out the third party websites. Apart from the official website results will be available at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, examresutls.net and indiaresults.com.

To check Jharkhand Academic Council Class 10 exam results 2018, students can follow the instructions given below

Log on to the official website at – jac.nic.in Search for the link that read, ‘JAC Class 10 results 2018’ and click on the same on the home page Students will be directed to a new page Enter the requisite details such as roll numbers and date of birth if necessary and click on the submit button Your result will be displayed on the screen of your computer Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference

The JAC Class 10 examination was conducted by the Board during March where approximately 4,31,734 number of students participated this year. The examination was held at 1490 centres, across the state of Jharkhand.

To go to the official page of the JAC and download JAC Class 10 results 2018, click here: https://jac.nic.in/

ALSO READ: RBSE Class 10 results 2018 likely to release @ rajresults.nic.in today, see how to download

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More