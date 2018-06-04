Jharkhand Academic Council Class 10 and Class 12 results for the academic year 2017-18 are going to be announced soon on its official website. Students can check their JAC Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2018 by entering their roll numbers on the fields provided on the Council's website at www.jac.nic.in.

JAC Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2018: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results for Class 10 and Class 12 final examinations for the academic year 2017-18 on its official website soon. Students are advised to check the official website of the Council frequently so that they can get the exact notification for the declaration of their results. According to reports, the Class 12 results is set to declared by this week after which the Class 10 or matriculation results would follow. As per the trends, the results will be published by the Council soon at www.jac.nic.in after it is being declared.

Students can access their results by entering their roll numbers on the official website. The result will also be available on other official results websites for examinations such as www.jharresults.nic.in. The Class 12 or Senior Secondary and Class 10 or Matric examinations are conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council every year. Reports say that around 4 lakh students had appeared for the Jharkhand Intermediate examinations this year while more than 3 lakh students appeared for the JAC Matric examinations.

Students can check and download their ‘JAC Class 12 Results 2018’ or ‘JAC Class 10 Results 2018’ by following the steps given below:

Log on to the official website of the Council at www.jac.nic.in. On the home page, search for the relevant link that reads, “‘JAC Class 12 Results 2018’ or ‘JAC Class 10 Results 2018’ and click on the desired link Enter the required details such as your roll number and date of Birth and click submit Your results will be displayed on the screen of your computer, laptop, mobile Download the result and take a print out of the same if necessary for further references

Moreover, if students wondering why the Board results have been delayed this year, the reason might be because of the Board’s decision to conduct the examinations a bit late. However now, the students’ wait is over and they can download their results by clicking on this link directly: www.jac.nic.in.

