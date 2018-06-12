The Jharkhand Academic Council is all set to announce the JAC 10th Result 2018, JAC 10th Class Result 2018 today, June 12 at 4:00pm. The Jharkhand Class 10 Result is also referred as the JAC Secondary Result 2018, Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2018. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website i.e. jac.nic.in.

The Jharkhand Academic Council is all set to announce the JAC 10th Result 2018, JAC 10th Class Result 2018 today, June 12 at 4:00pm. The Jharkhand Class 10 Result is also referred as the JAC Secondary Result 2018, Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2018. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website i.e. jac.nic.in. The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the JAC Class 10 examination for the year 2018 from March 8 to March 21. Over 7,48,103 candidates appeared for the Jharkhand Board exams in class 10 and 12. Students who appeared for the examination can check their JAC Matric Result 2018, Jharkhand 10th Result 2018, JAC 10th Result 2018 on the following websites as well examresults.net/jharkhand, results.gov.in, jharkhand.indiaresults.com.

Steps to check JAC 10th Result 2018:

Step 1: Log in to the official website jac.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for a homepage which says JAC 10th Result 2018, JAC Matric Result 2018, Jharkhand 10th Result 2018.

Step 3: Click on the link Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2018.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details required.

Step 5: Download the Jharkhand 10th Result 2018 and take a printout for future reference.

The JAC Class 10 examination was conducted by the Jharkhand Board in the month of March where approximately 4,31,734 number of candidates appeared for the examination this year. The examination was held at 1490 centres, across the state of Jharkhand.

