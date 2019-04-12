JAC will not release the class 8 results today. Previous reports said that the Council will release the result for the class 8 exams today itself. The students are urged to use the official websites only, in order to access and download their results.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is not going to declare the results of class 8 exams on April 12, 2019. As per the reports, JAC class 8 results will be announced after 5:00 PM. However, according to the latest reports, JAC secretary Mahip Kumar Singh said that the organization is going to release the results of class 8th results this week. Students need to wait for a few more days for their results. The JAC class 8 results will be available at the official website of JAC, jac.nic.in. The students who appeared for the JAC class 8th annual examination 2019 are urged to check the official website of JAC on a regular basis in order to avoid missing any important update or notification.

After the declaration of results for class 8, all the students can access and download their results from the websites including jacresults.com, jac.nic.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in. The students are urged to use the official websites only, in order to access and download their results. The Jharkhand Board class 10 and class 12 result are expected to be declared by the third week of May.

The students who appeared in the JAC Board exams 2019 are advised to keep a check on the official website of JAC class 10th and class 12th result dates. Talking about the current situation, the Jharkhand Academic Council has not issued any details regarding the dates of declaration of the class 10th and class 12th board results.

Steps to download the JAC results 2019:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of JAC including jacresults.com, jac.nic.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying JAC class 8th result present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new results page will open up.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and click on search.

Step 5: Your JAC class 8 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result.

Step 7: Take a print out of the result for future references.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More