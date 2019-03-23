Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) Admissions 2019: The application process for the admissions to the Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes has started through the official website of Jamia Milia Islamia University. Candidates who are interested to take admissions can check the details such as eligibility criteria, how to apply given here.

Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) Admissions 2019: The application process of Jamia Milia Islamia University for admissions to the Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes has commenced through the official website – jmi.ac.in of Jamia Milia Islamia University. All those who are interested to pursue UG or PG courses in the university or take admissions can check the details such as eligibility criteria, how to apply given here.

Eligibility Criteria for JMI Admissions 2019:

Candidates must note that they will have to appear for an entrance examination to get admitted into the corresponding programmes offered at Jamia. Candidates must note that only those who qualify the entrance exam will be shortlisted for interview round. Based on the total marks scored in written and interview, the final merit list will be prepared for admissions into the courses.

Candidates need to submit proof of their qualifying exam (class 12 or graduation course) latest by September 16, 2019

How to apply?

Candidates need to visit the official website of the University as mentioned-above – jmi.ac.in

On the homepage, candidates need to click on the scrolling link ‘ug admissions’ or ‘BTech/B Arch admissions’

Now, click on the option to ‘register yourself’

Fill in all the necessary details to register and click on submit button

Login to the user portal using the registration number

Candidates will be taken to the online application form

Fill in the details and upload supporting documents and images

Make application fee payment online and save the confirmation page for future reference

Meanwhile, application forms for other programmes such as B Tech, B Arch will also be available on the official website of Jamia till March 30. Candidates willing to submit their filled up applications for the M Phil and PhD programme must note that the application process for the next session will be closed through the official website on April 12, 2019.

Here’s the direct link to visit the official website of JMI: https://www.jmi.ac.in/

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More