Jamia Milia Islamia Recruitment 2019: The interested candidates can check the official website for the posts of Deputy Registrar, Receptionist and others. The last date for the posts is August 18, 2019.

The Jamia Milia Islamia has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts ranging from deputy registrar to receptionist. The interested candidates can send their applications before the concerned authorities before August 18, 2019. Candidates can visit the official website @jmi.ac.in. The interested candidates can contact the required departments and submit the application form offline.

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website @jmi.ac.in

2. Click on the post link

3. Enter all the details

4. Pay the fees

5. Download the application form

6. Take the print out for the future reference

The candidates can apply for the posts above the mentioned dates. For the application fee, candidates will have to pay Rs 500. For Sc/ST categories, candidates have to pay Rs 250 while the PwD candidates. Meanwhile, the application will be accepted online. The interested candidates who have submitted the application forms need to send the form marked to recruitment and promotion section, second floor, registrar’s office, Jamia Milia Islamia, Jamia Nagar, New Delhi – 110025.

The candidates who submit their application form will be invited for the interview and first the entrance test of 150 marks. The shortlisted candidates will be invited for the interview. The selection list will be published after the interview. The candidates who will be selected will be called for documentation and they will join the departments respectively. The candidates need to submit the application form along with the required documents of qualification. The original and attested copies should be both available. The candidates have to visit the above address and submit the required documents.

