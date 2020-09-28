Jamia Millia Islamia 2020 Admissions: Jamia Millia Islamia had released the Entrance Exam Application forms on its official website, earlier on February 21, 2020. Here are all the details you need to know about the same.

Jamia Millia Islamia had released the Entrance Exam Application forms on its official website, jmi.ac.in, earlier on February 21, 2020. The last date for applying was extended to September 14, 2020, due to the extended nationwide Coronavirus lockdown, the exam schedule has been released by JMI.

JMI 2020 Admit Card:

Admit cards will be released one week prior to the exam.

Students will get the admit cards from the official website of JMI only if their applications and applications fees are submitted. Students will have to download the admit cards from the official website by Logging in to their accounts. Applicants will be sent individual notifications through registered emails and phone numbers via SMS about the release of the admit cards.

JMI 2020 Entrance Exam:

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued the entrance exam dates for the year 2020. The exams are scheduled to commence on October 11, 2020, and end on November 22, 2020.

Students are advised to bring 2 photocopies of their hall ticket and 1 identity proof for verification.

Note: MPhil and PhD courses entrance exam dates are different than UG, PG and diploma courses.

JMI 2020 Results:

Jamia Millia Islamia will release the JMI entrance exam results on its official website in the month of December of the year 2020. The results of the students consist of their marks and their ranks, the students who pass the entrance test later appear for various other selection rounds.

Later, based on the merits of the students and their performance in the selection rounds, students are allotted admission seats at Jamia Millia Islamia.

JMI 2020 Counselling:

After the result declaration, qualified candidates based on the merit list will be called for their counselling session. The qualified students will then have to complete their formalities before a date that will be issued by JMI.

