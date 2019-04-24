Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019-20: The last date of the online application has been extended by the Jamia Millia Islamia University in all the courses to April 29, 2019, on the official website jmicoe.in. Those who have already applied can make changes until April 30, 2019. The students can also refer to the e-prospectus which is available on the official website of Jamia Milla Islamia University.

Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019-20: Jamia Millia Islamia has been extended the last date of online application for the admission in all the courses on the official website jmicoe.in to April 29, 2019. While students can make changes until April 30, 2019. Besides this, the students can also refer to the e-prospectus which is available on the official website of Jamia Milla Islamia to file the online application. Download the prospectus from this link. Although dates are not updated in the form as of now.

Jamia Millia Islamia session 2019-20: Before filling the application, keep these things handy

Email id Mobile no Scanned photo Scanned signature Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card

Jamia Millia Islamia session 2019-20: Steps to apply

Step 1: Register yourself on the JMI Entrance Test Portal (www.jmicoe.in)

Step 2: Select the course of your choice [check eligibility, dates of Entrance Test etc].

Step 3: Check your eligibility and apply for the selected course

Step 4: The application form will be displayed on the screen. Fill up the details in the application

form which will have the following sections:

Applicant details

Correspondence address

Your preference city of entrance test centre

Step 5: Upload scanned image file of your photograph and signature

Final Review of details entered in the application form and if they are corrected then click on tab ‘Confirm’ the submission. Otherwise, one can edit the details before confirming submission.

Step 6: Fee payment and application submission.

Step 7: For subsequent applications (after the first course) (if applying more than one

course) process of filling up ‘Applicant Details’, ‘Correspondence Address and

Parental Details’, ‘uploading of Photograph and Signature’ and ‘Preference of Test centre’ will not be required.

Step 8: These details will be repeated automatically/ copied for all the subsequent applications after the first application.

Step 9: If you choose to pay after selecting all the courses of your choice, one can pay a combined payment of Entrance Test Fee after applying.

