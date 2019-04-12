Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: The online application process for PhD/ M.Phil, postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma/ certificate programme admission by the Jamia Millia Islamia today that is, Friday, April 12, 2019 on the official websites, jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in. Those who wish to apply can do the same through the official websites, jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in.

Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: Jamia Millia Islamia will close the online application process for PhD/ M.Phil, postgraduate, undergraduate and diploma/ certificate programme admission today that is, Friday, April 12, 2019 on the official websites, jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in. The interested candidates can apply through the official websites jmicoe.in and jmi.ac.in. This year, from the academic session 2019-20, in the Department of Tourism and Hospitality Management, three new programmes in self-financing mode are beginning.

MBA (Tourism & Travel) (Executive Programme) 2- Master of Hotel Management (MHM) (Executive Programme) 3- Diploma in Food and Beverages Services.

One new programme — MBA (Entrepreneurship & Family Business) — in self-financing mode is also beginning in the Centre for Management Studies (CMS), JMI from the academic session 2019-20.

Jamia Millia Islamia admission 2019: Check steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website jmi.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link notification for undergraduate applications

Step 3: In case any candidate hasn’t registered, register yourself

Step 4: Enter registered email ID, password name, date of birth, and mobile number in the appropriate columns

Step 5: After completing the registration process, candidates can login and fill the application form.

Jamia Islamia got its first woman vice-chancellor named Najma Akhtar for the post on Thursday, April 11.

An internationally renowned educational administrator, Najma Akhtar has four decades of an academic scholarship in educational leadership. She had spearheaded the international educational administrators’ course for senior officials from 130 countries for more than 15 years at NIEPA. Najma Akhtar has been appointed for a period of five years.

Akhtar had studied in the institutes such as the universities of Warwick and Nottingham in UK and IIEP-UNESCO in Paris, and, worked as a consultant with UNESCO, UNICEF, DANIDA (Danish International Development Agency) and other international organisations. As per the NIEPA website, she is a gold medallist from Aligarh Muslim University and finished her PhD (Education) from Kurukshetra University.

Akhtar succeeded Talat Ahmad, who is now serving, as the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kashmir. Akhtar had been the head of the Department of Educational Administration at NIEPA. She had worked for 15 years.

