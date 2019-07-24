Central University Jamia Millia Islamia recently introduces four new courses from this academic session. Apart from this, the university has also increased the number of seats in many courses.

Jamia Millia Islamia recently announced four new courses from this academic session. The four new courses include two post-graduation courses as well. The varsity has also increased a good number of seats in M.Tech Mechanical Engineering from 18 to 30.

The two new post-graduation courses started by the university are M.Tech Environmental Science and Engineering (Full Time) programme in conjunction with existing part-time programmes with a number 12 seats and Master of Science in Banking and Financial Analytics under the Economics Department with the availability of 40 seats in total.

The four courses that have been started by the central university are the advanced diploma in Pashto in the Persian department with 10 seats, advanced diploma in Modern Persian in the Department of Persian with a number of 20 seats, the certificate in Uzbek in the International Studies MMAJ Academy with intake of 20 seats and the diploma programme in Uzbek in the International Studies MMAJ Academy with availability of 10 seats.

Apart from that, the university has introduced Advance Diploma in Turkish Language (part-time) in the MMAJ Academy of International Studies with a number of 20 seats and PG Diploma in Molecular Diagnostics (PGMD-Self Financed) in Multidisciplinary Centre for Advanced Research and Studies with the availability of 30 seats.

Students who are interested in taking admission in these courses will have to give an entrance test first. Later, if candidates clear the test they will be called for an interview. Selection will be done on both entrance and interview basis.

