One of the popular central public university, Jamia Milia Islamia has started its admission process for the academic session 2018-19 for the Bachelor of Technology(B.Tech) and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch). Candidates looking to get admission in engineering and architectural courses can apply for the admission on the official website of the Jamia Milia Islamia at www.jmi.ac.in. The admission forms and e-prospectus are now available and the last date to apply for the admission is March 07, 2018.

As per the following procedure, interested applicants first need to register for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2018 at its official website www.jeemain.nic.in., after which they need to fill the form online available at JMI admission portal mentioned above. But as per changes made this year, no offline forms will be accepted this year. Candidates applying for the B Tech programmes must appear in JEE (Main)- 2018 paper- 1 examination and those applying for the B Arch programmes must appear in the JEE (Main)- 2018 paper 2 examinations. In case a candidate is applying for both courses, he/she will have to appear for both paper 1 and 2 of JEE exam.

Jamia Milia Islamia launched PhD portal :

Along with the announcement of admission, Jamia Milia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Prof Talat Ahmed launched a new online PhD portal. PhD Scholars in Jamia Milia Islamia and their respective supervisors can keep a record on the progress on the student thesis from anywhere in the world. The portal will be very useful for the students keeping in mind the mobility.

The process starts with code and password, which will be issued by the office of the Controller of the Examinations only after the submission of the thesis by them. Only through code and password students can log-in to the portal. After logging in, the scholars will be required to fill up a form and upload all necessary documents on the portal. After completing all the necessary steps the students and supervisor can check the thesis evaluation including whether the external examiners have sent their report to the university or not.

Eligibility for Jamia Millia Islamia Btech, BArch admissions 2018:

For B.Tech Course – As per CBSE JEE MAIN

For B.Arch Course – As per CBSE JEE MAIN

How to Apply/Application Procedure:

Log on to the official website of Jamia Millia Islamia – jmi.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘admission’ under ‘Study at Jamia’ tab

Now follow the link that says ‘B.Tech and B.Arch Admission for the session 2017-18’

Further click on ‘Click Here to apply for B.Tech./ B.Arch. for the session 2017-18’

Fill the application form

Confirm the submission

Pay the application fee

Important dates:

Last date for admission form availability: March 7

Admit card availability: April 8 to 13