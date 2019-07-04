Jamia Millia Islamia University is gearing up for its 100 years celebrations and has started the preparations for making it a grand ceremony. The university set up in the year 1920 will be celebrating its centenary year with great zeal and enthusiasm. The university has been known for imparting quality education in respective disciplines and has been ranked as one of the top universities of the country.

Recently, the university got its first woman Vice-Chancellor (VC), Prof Najma Akhtar. Ever since being made the Vice Chancellor of the university she has brought many positive and significant changes in the university. With her and the university administration consistent efforts, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) recently was in news for being successful in attracting more number of international students this year in the university for admissions.

The VC of the university recently met President Ram Nath Kovind to invite him for the centennial celebration function of the university. The VC also briefed the President about the various steps and initiatives taken by the university for enhancing the academic standards and research activities.

The president who is also the visitor of the university was briefed about all the steps being taken to upgrade the education standards in the university and in terms of developing better infrastructure. Apart from this, JMI is also planning to set up a medical college for which they will be acquiring land from the UP government.

