JMI Recruitment 2019: Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Delhi will be filling 64 teachings positions of Professors, Assistant and Associate Professors and Research Assistants. These positions will be filled in different faculties of the prestigious university. Recently, the JMI invited applications for filling vacancies for Librarian, Deputy Librarian, Assistant Librarians and Finance Officer positions.

Interested candidates can visit the official website of JMI at jmi.ac.in and apply for their desired positions. All the details related to eligibility and qualification are mentioned on the website. The JMI has fixed July 17, 2019, as the last date for receiving of applications.

JMI Recruitment 2019 vacancies:

The varsity will be filling five Professor, four Associate Professor and 19 Assistant Professor positions in the Faculty of Education. The maximum number of vacancies are to be filled in the said faculty. Three vacancies will be filled in the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre that includes one each Associate Professor (Communication theory and research), Assistant Professor (Theatre) and one Research Scientist.

For the Faculty of Natural Sciences, the JMI will file the positions of three Professors, five Associate Professors and eight Assistant Professors. In the Faculty of Humanities & Languages, a single position of Professor and two Associate Professors are to be filled. China Studies in MMAJ-Academy of International Studies requires one post of Assistant Professor. (It will be for five years after that the position is highly likely to be continued).

In the Faculty of Social Sciences, one each post of Professor and Assistant Professor is to be filled. While two positions each of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors will be filled in the Faculty of Fine Arts. The Faculty of Dentistry requires two posts of Assistant Professors.

