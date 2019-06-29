Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has attracted more number of applications from foreign students for admission in this academic session. All this has come with the hard efforts of the university administration to attract more foreign students to take admission in the university.

Jamia Millia Islamia left no stone unturned this year to attract students from across the globe for taking admission in the university. They published a brochure with all the recent achievements, history, facilities provided to foreign students in the university and sent it to various Indian diplomatic missions abroad to promote the outreach.

The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, Prof. Najma Akhtar formed a committee this year to prepare the admission brochure and to especially design it to attract more foreign students to the university. The last date of submission of the application forms for foreign students has been extended till July 1. The university has well built the infrastructure for international students. There is a well-furnished International Boys Hostel (IBH) with a capacity of 35 double bedrooms and all the essential facilities including AC, Gym, Common room, Reading room, and Canteen are available.

At present, there are 279 International students from 39 countries studying at the university. This year, as many as 240 applications have been received from Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) under various government-run scholarship schemes, out of which 65 are being provisionally considered for admission. Apart from this, 180 applications from foreign students and 265 applications from NRI students have also been received for admission.

The first list of selected applicants along with the waiting list will be uploaded on JMI website on July 15, 2019, and the list of selected/waitlisted applicants for Post-graduate (PG) courses will be uploaded by 22 July 2019.

