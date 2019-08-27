Jamia Millia Islamia University has invited application for the recruitment to the post of guest faculty and assistant professor. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting jmi.ac.in.

Applications have been invited for the recruitment to the post of Guest Faculty and Assistant professor by the Jamia Milia Islamia university situated in New Delhi. All the interested and eligible candidates can apply for the same by following the prescribed format. All the candidates are supposed to apply for the posts before the last date which is August 30, 2019.

Important dates for Jamia Milia Islamia Recruitment 2019:

Last date to submit application: August 30, 2019

Vacancy details for Jamia Milia Islamia Recruitment 2019:

Guest Faculty (Persian): 01 vacancy

Guest Faculty (Islamic Studies): 01 vacancy

Guest Faculty (Arts in Education): 01 vacancy

Guest Faculty (Chemistry): 01 vacancy

Guest Faculty (Dental Surgeon): 01 vacancy

Guest Faculty (Conservative Dentistry): 01 vacancy

Guest Faculty (Vedic Literature): 01 vacancy

Assistant Professor (Architecture): 01 vacancy

Assistant Professor (Ekistics): 01 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria for Guest Faculty and Assistant Professor posts:

Educational Qualification:

Guest Faculty (Persian/ Islamic Studies): The candidate must have post graduate in concerned subject and M.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks.

Guest Faculty (Arts in Education): The candidates must have a master of fine arts and MEd degree with at least 55% marks.

Guest Faculty (Chemistry): The candidates must have a post-graduate degree in concerned /allied subjects with at least 55% marks. Candidates must have qualified NET/SLET/SET Exams.

Guest Faculty (Dental Surgeon): The candidates must have a bachelor in dental surgery (BDS) degree from any recognized college recognized by Dental Council of India.

Guest Faculty (Conservative Dentistry): The candidates must have MDS Degree from any recognized University and 03 years of teaching experience.

Guest Faculty (Vedic Literature): The candidates must have a post-graduate degree in concerned subject with at least 55% marks. candidates must have qualified NET/SLET/SET Exams.

Assistant Professor (Architecture): The candidates must have a bachelor of architecture (B.Arch.)/ Master of Architecture (M. Arch.) with 02 years of teaching experience.

Assistant Professor (Ekistics): The candidates must have a BArch./M. Arch. (Ekistics) with 02 years of teaching and research experience.

How to apply for Jamia Milia Islamia recruitment 2019:

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the mentioned format and download the application form for the same from the official website of the Jamia Milia Islamia University.

