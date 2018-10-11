Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the post of Probationary Officers. The last date for submission of application form is November 6, 2018.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Recruitment 2018: Applications have been invited from interested and eligible candidates for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. According to a notification released on the official website of the Bank, there are 250 vacant posts which will be filled up through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can check the official notification on the website before filling up the application form.

Moreover, as per the notification, the application process for the recruitment will be starting on October 20, 2018. Candidates can log into the website – jkbank.com and check the eligibility criteria and other necessary details regarding the vacancies before applying and also note the last date for submission of application form has been scheduled for November 6, 2018. Thus candidates can apply through a direct link on the official website before the last date.

ALSO READ: GSET Answer Key 2018 available @ gujaratset.ac.in, see how to downlaod

Eligibility Criteria for the Posts:

A candidate applying for the post must have passed a bachelor’s degree or post graduation degree with at least 60% of marks

Age limit:

General candidates: 30 years (as on October 1, 2018)

SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen candidates: 35 years (as on October 1, 2018)

ALSO READ: Indian Army Recruitment 2018: Apply for Junior Commissioned Officer posts before November 3, check details

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected based on a written test which will test their ability in English, Numerical Ability and Reasoning. The marks for each section for the test are as follows:

English language: 30 marks

Numerical Ability: 35 marks

Reasoning Ability: 35 marks

Application Fee:

General category candidates need to pay Rs. 1,000 along with their applications while Schedule Class (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) and other categories will have to pay Rs. 800 only.

ALSO READ: Chhattisgarh High Court Recruitment 2018: Last date to apply for 61 Stenographer posts is tomorrow

Candidates can go to this link to apply for the posts directly: jkbank.com

ALSO READ: HPTET Result 2018: HPBOSE declares exam result for JBT, TGT and LT @ hpbose.org

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More