The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday released the J&K SI 2016 final list on the official website of Jammu and Kashmir police. The candidates who had cleared the various levels of Si 2016 examination can now directly check their names in the merit list through the link given below.

The examination was held on May 13, 2017 and physical tests were conducted from August 22 to September 20, 2017.

Click here to check the J&K SI 2016 final merit list

The notification for the recruitment was published in 2016 for the 698 Sub Inspector vacancies. The Age limit for the job was capped at 28 years and apart from the written test, a Physical Endurance Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and a Viva-Voice Personality Assessment test.

As for the physical standard for the SI

Minimum height is 5′.6”, while for the females it’s 5′.2”

Minimum chest required is 32” (un-expanded) and 33.5 (expanded)

Long Race for Male = 1600 meters in 6½ minutes

Long Race for Females = 1000 meters in 6½ minutes

Pushups (Only for male candidates) = 20 (on a cycle of up and download to be count as one)

Shot Put (4kgs) (only for female candidates) = 14½ feet in 3 attempts

