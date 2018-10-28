Jammu University BE 2nd Semester Result 2018: The University of Jammu has declared the results for BE 2nd Semester exam through its official website. Candidates can check their respective results by logging into the website - coeju.com.

Jammu University BE 2nd Semester Result 2018: The University of Jammu has finally released the BE 2nd Semester exam results through its official website on Friday, October 26, 2018. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and were eagerly waiting for the results can now check their respective results by visiting the official website – coeju.com. According to reports in a leading daily, the BE 2nd Semester examination was conducted by the Board in June this year.

Moreover, it has been reported that the total number of students appearing for the examination was 3121, while 2201 of the total re-appeared for the examination and 916 students passed out of the total students who appeared in the examination. Reports say that the total pass percentage in the examination is 29%. Candidates can download the result in pdf format from the varsity’s official website which is now available. For the convenience of the students, steps to download the result have been mentioned below.

How to check the Jammu University BE 2nd Semester Result 2018?

Log in to the official website Jammu University to check the BE results – http://www.coeju.com/

Now, candidates need to click on the relevant link that reads, Results on the homepage

After clicking on it, candidates will be taken to a different window

Here, enter your roll number and date of birth and click on the submit button

The BE 2nd Semester Result will be displayed on the screen of your computer

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future reference if necessary

To go to the official website of the University and download the BE Second Semester Results 2018, click on this link: http://www.coeju.com/

