Jammu University BE 4th-semester result 2018: The University of Jammu has released the results of Bachelor of Engineering 4th semester exam 2018 on Tuesday, i.e. on October 15, 2018. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their respective results and scores by logging into the official website – coeju.com. According to reports, the BE 4th semester examination was conducted during the month of May or June this year.

Moreover, as per reports, candidates who want raise objections or apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets need to wait until the varsity releases a notification regarding the same. The candidates will have to fill up an application form for the re-evaluation process through the online portal of the varsity mentioning all the necessary details such as roll number etc. An application fee will also be charged from the candidates applying for re-valuation. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the Jammu University BE 4th semester results by following the steps given below:

Here are the steps to check Jammu University Result 2018:

Log in to the official website of the varsity – coeju.com

On the homepage, click on the link that indicates the BE 4th-semester result 2018

A new window will be displayed on the screen showing a pdf file

Download the file and look for your scores

Take a print out of the same if necessary for future reference

Meanwhile, the University of Jammu had recently declared the result for B.A/B.Sc/B.Com/ BBA/BCA/B.A.Eng (H)/B.Com.(H) 2nd Semester, Non-CBCS (Private) Examination 2018, MA Economics 2nd Semester exam and M.Sc. IT 2nd-semester exam which was conducted in the month of May this year apart from the BE 4th semester exam.

