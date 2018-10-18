Jammu University has announced the dates for the exams that have been postponed by the varsity on its official website. Students can now check the new dates by logging into the website -

The University of Jammu has released a notification regarding the announcement of dates on its official website. The Varsity had earlier postponed the exams for BA/ B.Sc./ B.Com./ BBA/ BCA/ BA English (Hons)/ B.Com. (Hons) courses for 3rd-semester examination 2018 (Private) Non-CBCS and CBCS. According to reports, the new dates have been published on the official website and candidates who are going to appear for the 3rd-semester examination this year can check the website and download the schedule. As per the new dates, the examination will be conducted by the varsity towards the end of this month. The schedule is now available at – coeju.com.

How to check the new dates 3rd-semester examination 2018?

Log in to the official website of Jammu University – coeju.com

Search for the announcement tab

Under it, click on the link for the schedule of 3rd-semester exam 2018

Candidates will be directed to a pdf page

Download the same and check the new dates for the examination

To go to the official website of Jammu University and download the schedule, click on this link: www.coeju.com

