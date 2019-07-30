Jammu University Recruitment 2019: Jammu University has announced 135 vacancies for the post of Director, Associate Professor and Assistant professor and Professor. The interested candidates are requested to fill the form and submit it at the university before August 30.

It should be noted that candidates should fill the application form and submit it before August 30, 2019. The university has announced 135 vacancies including 41 posts of Professor, 57 posts of Associate Professor, 36 posts of Assistant Professor and one post of Director.

The eligibility criteria for the above-mentioned posts are:

Director: The candidate should have a PhD degree with a teaching experience of 10 years in any university as an Assistant Professor.

Associate Professor: The candidate should be a PhD with a teaching or research experience of 8 years in an academic position.

Assistant Professor: The candidate should be a Post Graduate with minimum 55% marks and should have qualified NET or SET.

The candidates who are eligible should apply for the post offline. Detailed information has been given on the Jammu University website and candidates are suppose to fil the application form as instructed there. Along with the application, form candidates are requested to send attested copies of educational certificate and other documents. The documents along with the form should be sent to Assistant Registrar of Teaching Wing on the First floor, New Administrative Block at Jammu University. The last date of sending the application form is 30 August 2019.

