Jammu University results: The results for BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com/ BBA/ BCA first semester private, including other examinations have been declared by the University of Jammu. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download their results on the official website of University of Jammu at coeju.com. Apart from this, the re-evaluation results of MA Economics fourth semester examinations are also available at the official website. The MA Economics examination was conducted in the month May 2018. The candidates who wish to apply for revaluation with the prescribed fee which will be updated later by the varsity.

The application form to apply for revaluation are available on the official website. Candidates are required to pay fees prescribed by the varsity to successfully apply for the revaluation. The University of Jammu came into existence in 1969 vide Kashmir and Jammu Universities Act 1969 following bifurcation of the erstwhile University of Jammu and Kashmir

Follow these steps to download Jammu University result 2018:

Log on to the official website of University of Jammu at coeju.com On the homepage, click on result notification of BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com/ BBA/ BCA Click on the individual result tab Now you will be directed to a new page showing the PDF file Download the file and view your scores

