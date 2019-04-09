Jammu University UG results 2018: Know how to check your result @jammuuniversity.in: A total of 11560 students appeared in the examinations in all the subjects where only 6906 students have qualified the exams. The number of students appeared in Arts subject were 5982 and just 3300 have passed the exams.

The Jammu University on Tuesday has declared the results for various programmes for the regular mode. The programmes include BE, BA, BSC, BCom, BCA, BSc, BCA, and B.ED. The results for the undergraduate programmes have been announced by the university today. Candidates who have appeared for the said courses can access their results at the offical website of Jammu University, @jammuuniversity.in. The examination have been conducted by the university in December last year. Candidates who have cleared the exam will get their mark sheets from the university or they can download the results through the official website. In order to download the mark sheet, the students need to visit the undergraduate section under results at @jammuuniversity.in. They have to login with roll number to download marks certificate.

A total of 11560 students appeared in the examinations in all the subjects where only 6906 students have qualified the exams. The number of students appeared in Arts subject were 5982 and just 3300 have passed the exams. In Commerce subject, 1064 students wre appeared and 646 students have passed. In Science, out of 3992 students, 2567 have passed. In BCA, only 66 students passed the exams out of 147. In English Honours, 34 have appeared and all the students qualified. In BBA, 264 students appeared and 224 passed. in Commerce Honours, only 69 passed out of 71.

How to check the Jammu University results:

1. Go on the official website of Jammu University @jammuuniversity.in.

2. Visit the homepage and right side you will find the result option

3. After clicking on the link, you will enter the next page.

4. Enter the credentials required including your roll no.

5. After logging in, the result will appear on your screen.

6. Download the result and take a print out for further use.

Candidates can download the result or take a print out for future reference.

Meanwhile, The university have also announced that MBA admissions have begun where candidates can avail the forms for the respective course from the official website or university campus.

