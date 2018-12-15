Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2019: Jawahar Navodaya Samiti Vidyalaya has released the application forms for the admission in class 6. Today, 15th December is the last date for the application form due to administrative reasons. The application process will start after login on the official website. The interested and eligible candidates will have to fill the form fast because of the last date being today itself.

The last date of admission is today because of administrative reasons. Eligible and interested candidates can apply free of cost by visiting the website www.navodaya.gov.in for free of cost application. The admission process has already been started on 24th October 2018. When the candidate will visit the official website he/she will have to log in to start the application process. After completing the registration process the eligible and interested candidate will have to upload the personal documents like birth certificate, pictures, parent’s signature, candidates photograph format and class V certificate. The candidate will have to upload all the desired documents to progress further in the registration process. All the eligible and interested candidates are expected to pull up their socks and fill the application form.



Note: If all the steps are not completed, then your candidature will not be considered.

