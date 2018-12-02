Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2019: The admission applications for enrolling in class 6 in the Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya were expected to end on November 30, but the administration has extended the last day to apply for the enrollment, the new date is December 15.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Admission 2019: The much-awaited news for many students is here! The admission applications for enrolling in class 6 in the Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya were expected to end on November 30, but the administration has extended the last day to apply for the enrollment, the new date is December 15. The JNVST Admission 2019 online registration process for the test had begun on November 1 and now is going to end on December 15. All those students who missed on November 3o or by November 30 can now apply through the JNVST Admission 2019 online registration process.

The application process is going to be held in two stages–In the first stage, the applicant has to have an online registration, which will include the applicants personal details-including uploading the image, scanned copy of the signature of the ward and parents/guardians with a photo of the applicant and other relevant certificates.

After the completion of the test, Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya will select applicants, which will entirely depend on how well they did score in the JNVST and how much marks did they obtain.

The result of the final test will be declared by the last week of May 2019, media reports said. The result announcement will be displayed in the JNV offices.

The applicants can also go on the official website to check thier respective results. In order to check the results online, all the candidates will have to log in by using their username/ registration number and the password on the official website.

For any other important information either call on the JNV offices or go on its official website, in order to avoid any confusion.

