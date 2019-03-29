Navodaya Vidyalaya class 9 entrance exam result 2019 has been declared, students can check their results through the official website- nvshq.org, know the steps to check the result below. Parents/ Guardians of the students shortlisted will have to submit a duly filled form to the principal of the schools, more details inside.

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) has announced the results for the Class 9 entrance exam through Lateral Entry Test. The students who passed the exam will be shortlisted and their documents will be cross-checked. All the students can check the result through the official website nvshq.org. Previously, the JNVST examination was conducted on February 2, 2019. Over 20 lakh students applied for JNVST last year and the number is increasing every year. India has around 626 JNV schools out of which all are functional.

Parents/ Guardians of the students shortlisted will have to submit a duly filled form to the principal of the schools. Certificates from the competent authority in respect of OBC, SC, ST, rural and Disability as applicable are to be submitted to the JNV for verification of documents/eligibility to confirm admission to Class 9 After verification, JNVs will confirm the admission if the candidate is found eligible as per NVS norms.

Note: Parents and Guardians are advised not to take TC from the previous school until the admission is confirmed by the JNV. Admission to JNV is free of cost. No fee is to be paid to school authority for the admission. The parents/students are required to approach directly the Principal of the JNV for admission related concern.

For any complaints in the process of admission, E-mail may be sent to acjnvst.nvs@gov.in.

Procedure to check the result:

• Log on to the official website- nvshq.org

• Click on the result link of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV)

• In the new window, enter registration number, roll number

• Results will appear on the screen

• Download the result page, and take a print out for further reference

About Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV):

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) is run by Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, New Delhi, an autonomous organization under the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Government of India. JNVs are fully residential and co-educational schools affiliated to (CBSE), New Delhi, with classes from 6 to 12 standard. JNVs are specifically tasked with finding talented children in rural areas of India and providing them with an education equivalent to the best residential school system, without regard to their families socio-economic condition. which is why there are no admission fees.

