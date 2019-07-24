JCECEB: The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB) today released Jharkhand PMECE Admit Card 2019. candidates can download the admit card from the official website of JCECEB or click on the link @jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in to visit directly on the official website of JCECEB.

Candidates must know that they must carry the hall tickets with them during the examination halls, and hall tickets will only be downloaded from the official website of JCECEB and no other source.

The admit cards will be issued to those who had successfully registered and paid the fees before the application deadline for the PMECE to be held in the near future.

Also Read: RRB NTPC Bhubaneshwar Admit Card 2019: Railway recruiting board to release hall tickets soon; check exam pattern, steps to apply @ rrbbbs.gov.in

The admit card contains important details about the candidate and examination including date of birth, category, exam name, date, exam center or venue and time and candidates name.

In case of any errors on JCECEB Admit Card 2019, a self-written application or candidates can also mail their concerns at jceceboard@gmail.com.

Follow the steps to download JCECEB Paramedical admit card 2019:

Step1: Click on the link @jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Admit Card Link

Step 3: A new webpage will open

Step4: Select Login Method Option

Step 5: Candidates must Input your Email ID and Password / Date of Birth

Step 6: Candidates must Input the security code

Step 7: Click on the submit button

Step 8: Candidates must download it or take a hard copy of it

Download Jharkhand PMECE Admit Card 2019 – Direct Link

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App