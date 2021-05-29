JD Institute of Fashion Technology established in 1988 is regarded as the most trusted and pioneer fashion institute amongst fashion designers in India and abroad. The courses and education modules at JD Institute are designed by Industry experts with the best available research to augment and strengthen the skills of the young designers in the field of Fashion design, Interior design, Jewellery design and Event Management.

JD Institute of Fashion Technology established in 1988 is regarded as the most trusted and pioneer fashion institute amongst fashion designers in India and abroad. The courses and education modules at JD Institute are designed by Industry experts with the best available research to augment and strengthen the skills of the young designers in the field of Fashion design, Interior design, Jewellery design and Event Management. The wide spectrum of available fashion design degree and short-term diploma courses brings international and national standards of learning to the education industry, driven by the need to deliver the best quality insights to the students.

Maharashtra state has accomplished an impressive synthesis of the old and the new trends in fashion and costume. The impact of globalization with time has brought a radical transformation in the set of clothes of each and every state and Maharashtra as well. Let’s look into the JD Institute Campuses in Maharashtra which provides great support and encouragement to budding fashion designers’ dreams and hope.

MUMBAI

Vile Parle, Corporate Centre led by Dr. Payal Dalal.

The various campuses in Maharashtra and the west are led by this might corporate centre. The base, the place where it all began… Mumbai. The fashion capital, Mumbai is an abode to Bollywood and count as the vanguard of fashion change and acceptance. If anything that not, it has helped us realize the significance of our culture and regional textiles; has made us stand out from the rest of the world. Vile Parle is a neighbourhood and also the name of the railway station in the Western suburb of Mumbai. The education Hub of mumbai is Vile Parle. An industry expert with more than 22 years of successful experience in full life cycle of students’ journey of design learning, Ms. Payal Dalal, Director of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, Maharashtra (Education Division of JD Educational Trust) is committed to maintaining high standards of education with emphasis on developing skills in young design students. With the pragmatic, ethical and Indian based approach, she is bringing innovation and introducing the change to the design education industry. She has worked relentlessly to bring international and national standards of learning to the education industry, driven by the need to deliver best quality insights to the students.

https://jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com/vile-parle-campus/

Ghatkopar, Mumbai Campus under Ms. Bharati Patel as Centre Director.

This campus at M.G. Road, Near Metro Railway Station, Ghatkopar West offers B.Sc. Degree In Fashion And Garment Management for 3 Years, Garment Manufacturing & Fashion Design Course affiliated with Maharashtra State Board of Vocational Education for 1 Year and Fashion Business Management Course for 1 Year.

https://jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com/ghatkopar-campus/

Borivali, Mumbai Campus under Dr.. Darshana Tailor as Centre Director.

This campus at S. V. Road, Borivali west offers B.Sc. Degree course In Interior Design for 3 Years, Interior Decorator Course affiliated with Maharashtra State Board of Vocational Education for 1 Year and Post Graduate Diploma for 2 years In Interior Design. This course is aimed at individuals who wish to prove their mantle for the bigger designing dreams.

https://jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com/borivali-campus/

Bhandup, Mumbai Campus under Mr. Benny Thomas as Centre Director.

This campus at LBS Road, Bhandup West, Mumbai offers B.Sc. Degree Course In Fashion And Garment Management for 3 Years, Garment Manufacturing & Fashion Design Course affiliated with Maharashtra State Board of Vocational Education for 1 Year and Fashion Business Management Course for 1 Year. This course is ideal for individuals with a keen inclination towards the marketing and merchandising aspect of fashion design.

https://jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com/bhandup-campus/

Vashi, Navi Mumbai Campus under Ms. Daljit Kaur Saunta as Centre Director.

This campus at Sector 30A, Vashi , Navi – Mumbai offers B.Sc. Degree course In Fashion And Garment Management for 3 Years, Garment Manufacturing & Fashion Design Course affiliated with Maharashtra State Board of Vocational Education for 1 Year and Fashion Business Management Course for 1 Year.

https://jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com/vashi-campus/

NAGPUR, MAHARASHTRA campus under Ms. Abhilasha Yangad as Centre Director.

Nagpur is a major educational hub in Central India. It is one of the fastest-growing fashions Market in the world with cultural ideas growing to the fullest. Nagpur city is in northeastern Maharashtra state, western India. It is situated almost at the geographic centre of the country along the Nag River. Ganeshpuri kosa silk, karvat kati sari, Munga and Ghicha fabric and the other homegrown and woven fabrics is a speciality of Nagpur. JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, Nagpur provides opportunities for all the fashion and interior enthusiasts to turn their imagination into a career. The legacy of JD Institute in Nagpur will Mould each mind and enhance skills.

This campus offer B.Sc. In Interior Design for 3 Years, Interior Decorator course for 1 Year and Post Graduate Diploma In Interior Design for 2 Years.

https://jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com/nagpur-campus/

PUNE –BANER, MAHARASHTRA campus under Mr. Abhay Kejriwal as Centre Director.

Pune is known as the “Oxford of the East” with the presence of a wide range of educational institutions. It is the second-largest city in Maharashtra, after Mumbai, and the eighth-most populous city in India. It has been ranked as “the most livable city in India” several times. Pune is widely regarded as the second major “IT hub of India” also. India’s first indigenously-run girls’ school was started in Pune by Savitribai Phule along with her associate Fatima Sheikh. In Pune, Research institutes of Information Technology, education, management and training attract national & international students and professionals from India and overseas. The Punekars likes to adorn decorative shawls, famously manufactured in Pune, made of different base fabrics like cotton silk, Banarasi silk, Paithani or Himroo. In Pune, fashion has played a major role and the JD Institute Of Fashion Technology is privileged to be a part of bringing Fashion meet Imagination in Pune.

This campus offers B.Sc. Degree course In Fashion And Garment Management for 3 Years, Garment Manufacturing & Fashion Design Course affiliated with Maharashtra State Board of Vocational Education for 1 Year and Fashion Business Management Course for 1 Year.

https://jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com/pune-campus/

Dr. Payal Dalal, Director, JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, Educational division of JD Educational trust, is a true visionary when it comes to academics. “A student is not given marks, in fact a student is given life lessons and opportunities at JD Institute Of Fashion Technology.” Says Dr. Payal Dalal.

Website: https://jdinstituteoffashiontechnology.com

