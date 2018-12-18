JEE admit card 2019: As only a month is left for the examination, speed time and accuracy matter the most to score high marks and to clear the JEE Examination in first go. Attempting questions with more accuracy will increase the chances of selection in any exam. To attain accuracy here are some tips to help you improve tour marks in the JEE Main 2019 examination.

JEE admit card 2019: The national Testing agency (NTA) has finally released their admit cards for the JEE main examination 2019 on its official website@ jeemain.nic.in yesterday on Monday. As only a month is left for the examination, speed time and accuracy matter the most to score high marks and to clear the JEE Examination in first go. Attempting questions with more accuracy will increase the chances of selection in any exam. To attain accuracy here are some tips to help you improve tour marks in the JEE Main 2019 examination.

1. Ground-rule is to clear basics of all the important topics and knowing those important topics. The important topics can be known only when the students solve previous year question papers. This will help you know which questions to attempt first.

2. Solve mock tests and previous year papers which will help you identify your weak areas. Analyse those weak areas and work on them on regular basis.

3. Time plays an important role as JEE examination is very time consuming and accuracy requires solving within time limits. For this building, a strategy is very important.

4. Solve as many as possible mock tests which will help you in getting the exact exam arena. Mock tests will help you test your knowledge and your basic skills.

5. It is important for candidates to attempt questions with utmost accuracy to avoid negative marking and it is adviced that the students avoid guesswork as it may lead to negative making.

Steps to download JEE Main admit card:

1. Log in to the official website @jeemain.nic.in

2. Click on the link that reads as download admit card

3. Fill in your details and download admit card

4. Check all the details on the admit card properly

5. Take a printout of the page and keep it for your future references

