JEE 2020 Exam schedule has been published on the NTA official website - nta.ac.in. Interested candidates can check the steps to download the same given in this article.

JEE 2020 Exam schedule: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification announcing the important dates of upcoming Joint Entrance Examination or JEE 2020 top be held in January and April on the official website – nta.ac.in. Candidates who wish to appear in the JEE examination next year are advised to check and download the JEE 2020 January schedule and JEE 2020 April Schedule from the official website with the help of the instructions given below.

How to download the JEE 2020 Exam schedule online?

Visit the official website of NTA – nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the relevant schedule link

On clicking, candidates will be directly taken to a pdf

Download the same and take a print out of the examination schedule for reference

According to the schedule released by NTA, the online application process for JEE Main 2020 January examination will start from September 2, 2019, through the official website of NTA. Candidates must note that the last date for doing the same is September 30, 2019. Moreover, the JEE Main 2020 January Admit Cards has been scheduled to be published on December 6, 2019, while the JEE examination will be held at various examination centres between January 6 and January 11, 2020.

The Agency has announced that the JEE Main 2020 January exam results are likely to be released on January 31, 2020. Later, the JEE 2020 April examination will be conducted and the registration process for the same will commence on February 7 and conclude on March 7, 2019, through the NTA JEE 2020 official website. Admit Cards for the April Examination of JEE 2020 will be issued on March 16 and the JEE Main 2020 April results are likely to be declared on April 30, 2019.

