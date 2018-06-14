The IIT Joint Admission Board is going to release a supplementary merit list to fill up the leftover seats. Reports say that the number of qualifiers in JEE Advanced 2018 has gone down this year and as government's policy says no vacant seats should be left after counselling for admission into IITs, JAB has been directed to conduct special counselling.

JEE Advanced 2018: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Joint Admission Board is all set to issue a fresh merit list for Joint Entrance Exams Advanced (JEE) 2018 due to the low number of qualifiers in the examination this year. According to reports, the HRD Ministry has asked the Joint admission Board to issue a supplementary merit list for the JEE Advanced 2018 admission.

As per a letter issued by the Ministry of HRD, “It is the policy of the government of India that all reservation category seats in all disciplines are filled and no vacant seats are left after counselling for admission in IITs”. This year more than 1.5 lakh students appeared for the JEE Advanced 2018 out of which only 18 thousand students qualified the examination.

…If necessary by releasing a supplementary list." — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 14, 2018

The JAB has also taken a decision to conduct special counselling sessions, at the end of the regular exercise, to fill up leftover seats focussing on admitting female candidates. Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Prakash Javadekar took to his Twitter account today, where he said that after receiving numerous requests from students and IIT Community and mainly to fill the leftover seats which have a lot of investment at stake for each seat at IITs, the IIT Kanpur has been directed to make available candidates on basis of merit double the number of seats in each category.

