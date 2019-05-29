All the candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced will get there answer sheets by visiting the official website. around 2.5 lakh candidates have qualified for JEE Advanced 2019 exam out of which 1.73 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

The answer key for the JEE Advanced will be released by the IIT Roorkee today, May 29, 2019. Candidates can check their answer sheets can visit the official site of JEE Advanced @eeadv.ac.in and download the answer sheets. All the candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced will get there answer sheets by visiting the official website. around 2.5 lakh candidates have qualified for JEE Advanced 2019 exam out of which 1.73 lakh candidates have registered for the exam.

How to download answer key:

1. Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

2. On the home page, the link for answer sheets will be available

3. Click on the link

4. Fill the required details to download the answer sheets

5. Download the answer sheets and take the printout for further reference

The final result will be released on June 14, 2019. All the candidates need to score a minimum of 10 per cent marks in each subject and 30 per cent total aggregat6e marks in order to be considered as qualified in the examinations. Just in case the number of candidates clearly passing the exam is low, the aggregate will be cut down.

The JEE Advanced 2019 examination was held on May 27, 2019 in two sessions including two examination papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. The morning session examination started from 9 am to 12 pm while the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination was the Computer Based Test (CBT) format. Those candidates who qualify the JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be eligible for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs in all the IITs across the country.

