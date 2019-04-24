JEE Advanced 2019: The registration process for the foreign candidates to the admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) has been started by the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2019 at the official website jeeadv.nic.in. The same facility is yet to begin for Indian students at the official website.

JEE Advanced 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced 2019 has started the registration process for foreign candidates to the admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) at the official website jeeadv.nic.in. It is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted every year. The same facility is yet to begin for Indian students at the official website. Those Indian nationals who will clear the cut-off for the JEE Main are also eligible for the JEE Advanced.

The JEE Main 2019 results are yet to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to be announced on the official website. The applications for JEE Main qualifying candidates will begin from May 3, 2019 (Friday) at 10 am and closes on May 9, 2019.

JEE (Advanced) 2019 for Foreign Nationals: Registration Fee

Registration Fee for Examination Centres in India

Candidates from SAARC countries- USD 75

Candidates from Non-SAARC countries- USD 150

Registration Fee for Examination Centres in Foreign countries

Candidates from SAARC countries- USD 75

Candidates from Non-SAARC countries-USD 150

JEE (Advanced) 2019 for Foreign Nationals: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Those who wish to apply must have born on or after October 1, 1994.

While in other countries, where a minimum stint in the armed forces (or allied) for a certain period is compulsory before/after Class XII (or equivalent) exam, the candidates will be given a relaxation of required number of years.

Documents required in such cases

The candidates are required to upload a certificate/testimonial issued by competent authority to this effect at the time of registration.

2. Number of attempts: A candidate can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in the consecutive years. Candidates should have appeared for the Class XII (or equivalent) examination for the first time in either 2018 or 2019.

3. A candidate should not be given admission to an IIT irrespective of whether or not he/she continued in the program or accepted an IIT seat by reporting at a reporting centre in the past. Candidates whose admission was cancelled at IITs after joining any IIT are also not eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2019.

4. The candidates who paid seat acceptance fee in 2018, but (a) did not report at any reporting centre or, (b) withdrew before the last round of seat allotment, or, (c) had their seat cancelled (for whatever reason) before the last round of seat allotment for IITs, during the joint seat allocation in 2018, are also eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2019.

Those who wish to take the admission into IITs should fulfil one of the criteria

Candidates must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in the Class XII (or equivalent) Board examination.

They should be within the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class XII (or equivalent) board examination.

JEE (Advanced) 2019 for Foreign Nationals: Documents required for registration

Birth certificate for age proof Class XII marks sheet/certificate for 75% cut-off Identity proof of the candidate Citizenship certificate/Passport of both the parents Testimonial (if required)

JEE (Advanced) 2019 for Foreign Nationals: Examination pattern

The marks scored in the following five subjects will be taken into account. This means your score will be calculated for aggregate marks and the cut-off marks for fulfilling the top 20 percentile criterion.

Physics

Chemistry

Mathematics

A language

JEE (Advanced) 2019 for Foreign Nationals: Main Centres

Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Colombo (Sri Lanka), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal) and Singapore are the main centres where the JEE Advanced examination will be held.

