JEE Advanced 2019 cut off: Joint Entrance Examination result declared: IIT Roorkee has declared JEE advance result on their official website- jeeadv.ac.in. The students can check their cutoff and percentage online. This year it is expected the cut off will go down in comparison to the last three years.

JEE Advanced 2019 result: Joint Entrance Examination result declared @ jeeadv.ac.in: Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advance 2019 result is out @ jeeadv.ac.in. Students who have enrolled for the examination can now check their result via the official website of the examination board. This year over 1.65 lakh candidates registered themselves for the JEE advance examination, this year the result is going to be declared on June 14, 2019, i.e Friday.

While the cutoff for this year is yet to be declared but in comparison to the last three years, it seems like the cutoff will go down. The number of qualifying students went down from 36,500 in 2016 to 51,000 in 2017 and then a decline was observed last year and total qualifying students were 31,988 based on the official data.

JEE examination is conducted for entrance into engineering and architecture courses. To be considered pass in Joint entrance examination (JEE) advanced exam a candidate needs to secure at least 10 % marks in each subject and an aggregate 35%. The aggregate marks can be lowered further in case the number of candidates don’t qualify.

