JEE Advanced 2019: The JEE Main 2019 examination date has been released by the examination conducting authority National Testing Agency (NTA) on its official website. Candidates who wish to appear in the examination next year can check the same online at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main 2019 examination is going to be conducted by the newly formed National Testing Agency, which has taken over the responsibility from the Central Board of Secondary Education to conduct higher educational competitive examinations in the country. As per the latest updates, the date of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee through its website – jeeadv.ac.in, which is going to conduct the exam next year.

According to reports, the JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Candidates who are going to appear for the examination can log on to the official website and check the same. The examination will be entirely computer-based for which the examination conducting authority had even arranged for mock tests to make the candidates familiar with the test.

Moreover, candidates willing to appear for the JEE Advanced 2019 are advised to keep checking the official website of NTA for registration details. It has been reported that the application process for the upcoming JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be opened by the National Testing Agency only after the JEE Mains 2019 examination results are announced.

Candidates can log into the official website jeeadv.ac.in for more details regarding the examination. The JEE Advanced is conducted for candidates aspiring for admissions into the top Engineering institutes across the country i.e. in the IITs and NITs. Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur had conducted the JEE Advanced 2018 examination on May 20 this year and as per reports 1, 57,496 had appeared for the first paper out of which 1, 55,091 candidates qualified for the second paper in the competitive examination.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App

Read More