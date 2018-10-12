JEE Advanced 2019 date declared: In the notification made available on the website, the institute announced the examination dates for Jee Advanced 2019. In the information made available on the official website, the JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be taking place on May 19, 2019.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, on Friday, declared the examination date for the candidate who will be appearing for JEE Advanced 2019. The notification by the concerned authorities was made available on the official website. In the notification made available on the website, the institute announced the examination dates for Jee Advanced 2019. In the information made available on the official website, the JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be taking place on May 19, 2019. The examination will be held on Sunday.

The interested candidates can appear for the examination twice in two consecutive years. The registration begins in May after the declaration of JEE Main result.

All the interested candidates can apply for the JEE Advance exam by registering on the official website. The notification issued said that the registration for JEE Advance exam would begin after the release of JEE Main Ranks 2019.

As per reports, over 2 lakh candidates had been shortlisted for the JEE Advance 2018.

