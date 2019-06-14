JEE Advanced 2019: IIT Roorkee on Friday released JEE Advanced results 2019 on its official website, @jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates are advised to visit the official website to check their results. Along with the results, the final answer key of the JEE Advanced will be released today.

JEE Advanced 2019: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee has released JEE Advanced 2019 result on its official website, @ jeeadv.ac.in, today, June 14, 2019. The JEE Advanced Result 2019 or JEE results 2019 were out on the official website at around 10 am. The candidates, appeared for the IIT JEE examination 2019, can visit the official website to check the JEE Advanced results 2019. The entrance examination was conducted for admission to 23 IITs across the country. Top 2,24,000 rank holders in JEE Main were eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2019.

Along with the results, the final answer key of the JEE Advanced will be released today. To qualify the examination, the candidates need to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject — Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics — and an aggregate score of 30 per cent marks overall. The candidates who have appeared in both Paper I and Paper II will be considered for the ranking.

JEE Advanced 2019: Websites to check

Apart from the jeeadv.ac.in, the JEE Advanced 2019 results or JEE results 2019 will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. The students can visit the site to check their results too. There is no other website available to check the JEE Advanced 2019 results or JEE results 2019.

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: How to download

Visit the official website, @ jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link ‘answer key 2019’

Log-in using the registration number

Answer key will appear, download

JEE Advanced 2019: Steps to check JEE Advanced Result 2019

Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in or click on the direct link Search for link: Download JEE Result 2019 Click on it and enter the required details The JEE Advanced Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout of JEE Result 2019 or IIT JEE advanced 2019 Result for future reference

