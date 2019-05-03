JEE Advanced 2019: JEE Advanced 2019 registrations would commence from 10 am on jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2019 would be conducted by IIT Roorkee on May 27. Check step by step 10 important instructions regarding the online application form inside.

JEE Advanced 2019: Registration process for JEE Advanced begins today at 10 am, check @ jeeadv.nic.in for more details. The Indian Institute of Technology will start its online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced 2019 on its official website today on May 3, 2019, by 10 am. The registration link would be activated today for the students who have qualified JEE mains 2019. The candidates who have qualified the examination are now eligible for JEE advanced and can fill in the online applications forms. The last date to register for the examination is may 9,2019.

JEE advanced 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on May 27, 2019. The examination JEE advanced will contain two papers Paper 1 and paper 2 which will of three hours duration each. The results for JEE mains 2019 was declared a few days back where around 2,45,000 students have been shortlisted to appear in JEE advanced 2019.

10 Important details for JEE Advanced 2019 registration:

The candidates should have qualified in the JEE mains 2019 and be among the top 2,45,000 students. Candidates must be born on or after October 1, 1994. And the students belonging to SC/St/OBC and PWD category have a relaxation of five years. However, the students must not be born on or after October 1, 1989. A student can give JEE advanced maximum two times in two consecutive years. The applicant must have appeared for class 12 or equivalent examination for the first time in either 2018 or 2019. It is very important for candidates who have qualified JEE Mains to fill online form for JEE advanced at Jeeadv.in. There are no automatic filling forms It is very important to be eligible in all four categories as mentioned in the application form or the candidature will be canceled. Candidates may please note that the category applied during filling the online forms for JEE Main 2019 cannot be changed during JEE Advanced 2019 registration. But, if candidates who have registered as GEN-EWS or OBC-NCL may apply for and change their category to GEN – provided they have secured the requisite cut off for General category. For candidates wanting to pursue Architecture courses, only the students who qualify JEE (Advanced)-2019 are eligible for AAT 2019. There is no relation between JEE (Main) Paper II and AAT. No document submission is required at the time of JEE advanced, but at the time of counselling, the submission of documents is required. The last date for registration for JEE advanced is May 9, 2019, 5 pm and the last date to pay fees is May 10, 2019

