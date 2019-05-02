JEE Advanced 2019 online registration: The JEE Advanced examination will be held on May 27, 2019. All the qualified candidates are required to register themselves on the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in for the same between May 3, 2019, to May 9, 2019.

JEE Advanced 2019 online registration: The registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) will be beginning from May 3, 2019, and all the qualified candidates are required to go to the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in to register themselves before the end of the deadline. The online registration link will be closing on May 9, 2019. Candidates should note that the registration process on May 3, 2019, will begin at 10 am. For all those who will register, they can make their fee payment by May 10, 2019, which the last day to do so.

JEE Advanced 2019 online registration: How To Register

Go to the official website JEE ADVANCED 2019 i.e. jeeadv.ac.in Login using your credentials such as roll number and date of birth Set a new password for successful registration Enter your details Mention the number of attempts, scribe (if any), exam centre, the language of exam and category

JEE Advanced 2019 online registration: Documents Required

Candidates are required to upload a few documents while making their registrations:

Class 10 certificate or birth certificate

Class 12 or equivalent certificate (only for students who have cleared the class 12 examination in 2017 or 2016)

Category Certificate (Only for SC/St/OBC-NCL candidates)

PwD Certificate ( only for candidates who have opted for Scribe as ‘yes’)

DS certificate (only for candidates who have opted for DS as ‘yes’)

OPI Card/ PIO Card (for those whose nationality is OCI or PIO)

JEE Advanced 2019 online registration: Schedule related details

The examination consists of two papers and both the papers will last for three hours and will be conducted in two different shifts.

Date of examination: May 27, 2019

May 27, 2019 Paper 1 timings: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Paper 2 timings: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

JEE Advanced 2019 online registration: Cash Payment Details

For cash payment, the candidates are required to select the SBI Branch and they will get an e-challan, followed by print out of the e-challan. The amount needs to be deposited in the nearest SBI Branch. After payment, candidates should ensure to download the Registration Details with a UNIQUE registration number.

The JEE Advanced admit card will be released on May 20, 2019.

