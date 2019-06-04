JEE Advanced 2019: The JEE Advanced 2019 answer keys have been released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates can download the answer keys from the official website. Also, they can raise objections through an online window. The last date to register objections is June 5, till evening at 5 pm. The queries can be submitted by the students.

JEE Advanced 2019: The answer key of the JEE Advanced 2019 has been released on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can download the answer keys from the mentioned official website. In the case of errors, the students can also raise the objections, through an online window. The online window will be available till tomorrow evening, at 5 pm against the answer key.

All the queries will be answered after a discussion to finalise the list of the selected candidates. The last date to challenge the answer key is June 5, 2019. Candidates are requested to pay an online a sum of Rs 1,000 as the processing fee for each challenged question.

The mode of paying the application fee through Debit/Credit Card/ Net Banking, as per the official notice. The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is found correct. No challenge will be accepted after the processing fee.

After correcting the answer key, the National Testing agency will release the final answer key.

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘answer key 2019’ link

Step 3: Log-in after using the registration number

Step 4: Answer key will be displayed, download it.

In order to pass JEE Advanced, a minimum of 10 per cent marks in each subject is required to pass. Not just that, an aggregate score of 30 per cent marks will also be required. The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2019 is also likely to be fall, probably to less than 30 per cent.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App