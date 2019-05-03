JEE Advanced 2019 Registration: The students who wish to apply and are eligible for the same should register @ jeeadv.nic.in till 5 pm, May 9. IIT JEE Advanced 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on May 27, 2019, in two shifts. The students will be eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced 2019 if they qualify the category-wise cut-off of NTA Score for JEE Advanced 2019 which has been released on the basis of paper – I.

JEE Advanced 2019 Registration: The registration procedure of IIT JEE advanced 2019 has already begun and the students who are eligible to apply should quickly register themselves on the official website. The students who wish to apply and are eligible for the same should register @ jeeadv.nic.in till 5 pm, May 9. IIT JEE Advanced 2019 is scheduled to be conducted on May 27, 2019, in two possible shifts. According to the announcement, the first shift will start from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift will start from 2 pm and end at 5 pm.

Here are the eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2019:

The students will be eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced 2019 if they qualify the category-wise cut-off of NTA Score for JEE Advanced 2019 which has been released on the basis of paper – I. Take a look at the category-wise cut-off here!

1. Common Rank List (CRL) – 89.7548849

2. Economically Weaker Section (EWS)- 78.2174869

3. Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL) – 74.3166557

4. Scheduled Caste (SC) – 54.0128155

5. Scheduled Tribe (ST) – 44.3345172

6. People with Disability (Pwd) – 0.1137137

Age Limit:

The students who were born before October 1, 1994, are eligible to sit for the JEE Advanced 2019. Relaxation has been given to the reserved categories. Age relaxation of five years is allowed for SC, ST, PwD candidates.

Here are the important dates for JEE Advanced 2019!

1. The entrance examination will be conducted in India and abroad from May 27, 2019.

2. The application process will start on May 3, 2019

3. The application process will end on: May 9, 2019

4. Last date of fee payment (only for registered candidates): May 10, 2019

5. Admit card for JEE Advanced 2019: May 20 to 27, 2019

6. Examination dates for JEE Advanced 2019: May 27, 2019

7. The release date for the official answer key: June 4, 2019, by 10:00 AM

8. Days for Online feedback and discrepancy received from students: From June 4, 2019, by 10:00 AM to June 5, 2019, till 05:00 PM

9: Date of release of result: June 14, 2019 by 10:00 AM

Here’s the exam pattern for JEE Advanced 2019:

Mode of examination: Online

Number of papers: Paper 1 followed by paper 2

Duration of Examination: 3 hours

Language of Exam: English or Hindi

Subjects or sections: Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

Question type: Multiple Choice and/or Numerical Answer Type

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App