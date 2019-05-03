JEE Advanced 2019: The online registration process for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) advanced has been opened by the National Testing Agency (NTA) through its official website - jeemain.nic.in. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria and last date for application here.

JEE Advanced 2019: The registration process for the upcoming Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced) 2019 has begun on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are willing to appear in the examination are advised to log into the website – jeemain.nic.in and submit their filled up applications before the last date. According to reports, the last date for submission of the application form has been scheduled for May 9, 2019, through the official website.

According to reports, the JEE Advanced 2019 will be conducted by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee. JEE Advanced 2019 has been scheduled to be held on May 27, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website as the JEE Advanced Admit Card 2019 will be issued on the same on May 20, 2019.

How to register for JEE Advanced 2019?

Log into the official website of NTA JEE as mentioned above – jeemain.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Here, fill in all the details and click on submit

An id and password will be generated

Log in to the user portal with the necessary credentials

Click on Apply Online option

Complete the process and submit the application form online

Here’s the direct link to go to the official website of NTA JEE and fill the registration form: https://jeemain.nic.in/

Meanwhile, the NTA had recently announced the JEE Main 2019 April scores through the official website. All the candidates who have appeared in the JEE April Exam this year can check their respective scores from the website. The JEE Main answer keys 2019 are also available which can be downloaded by the candidates at jeemain.nic.in.

Direct link to download the Answer Keys: Final Answer Key: JEE-Main April 2019

