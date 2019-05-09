JEE Advanced 2019: The registration process for JEE Advanced 2019 will end today at 5 pm on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Those who are willing to appear in the examination on May 27, 2019 can do the same through the official website. The admit cards for JEE Advanced 2019 will be released on May 20.

JEE Advanced 2019: JEE Advanced 2019 registration process will be closed today by 5 pm on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. Every year, the examinations are held to admit students to IITs. The admit cards for JEE Advanced 2019 will be released on May 20. The examination will take place on May 27, 2019. Students who haven’t applied till now can do the same till the last date that is, May 10. As per the reports, 2,24,000 students will be appearing in the JEE Advanced 2019 exam in 2019.

JEE Advanced 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will take place in two shifts for Paper 1. The examination’s duration is from 9 am to 12 pm. Paper 2 examination will be held from 4 pm to 5 pm.

JEE Advanced 2019: Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 1300 for SC, ST, PwD and Female candidates. For other categories of the candidates, the application fee is Rs. 2600.

The mode of payment can be Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Internet Banking or E- banking.

E- challan has also been provided for the candidates in case if they don’t want to pay through above-mentioned mode of payments.

IIT Roorkee is in-charge of the Institute of JEE Advanced this year.

Important Note: It is necessary for the candidates to take out a print out of the same and they can deposit the amount in the nearest SBI Branch.

After paying the amount, a unique registration number and “registration details” can be downloaded after the payment.

Syllabus of the JEE Advanced 2019: Subjects like Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Architecture aptitude test. The examination will be conducted in a computer-based test mode. For more information, candidates can visit the official website.

JEE Advanced 2019: Extension for Odisha students

Meanwhile, the registration date for the aspirants from state Odisha has been extended for five days due to cyclone Fani. The students can apply till May 14. This has come after facing severe problems in electricity and internet services.

For all the latest Education and Jobs News, download NewsX App