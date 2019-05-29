JEE Advanced 2019 response sheet: IIT or the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee is going to release the answer sheets or the response sheets of the candidates who appeared in the exams from Wednesday, May 29, 2019. candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced will get there answer sheets by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2019 response sheet: The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee or popularly known as IIT will be sending the answer sheets or response sheets of the candidates who appeared in the exams from Wednesday, May 29, 2019. All the candidates who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced will get there answer sheets by visiting the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. As per the official notification, the answer sheets will be released at 10:00 AM and the last date to download the response sheet is June 1, 2019, till 5:00 PM.

As per the reports, chairperson of JEE Advanced, ML Sharma said that the link will be activated on the website by the morning of May 29, 2019, and students can log in using the provided login credentials to check the answer sheets. He concluded by saying that they will also try their best to send the response sheets via mail to the registered email addresses.

Steps to download the JEE Advanced response sheet 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced, jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Tap the link saying response sheets present on the homepage.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Enter the provided credentials in the mentioned fields.

Step 5: Tap the submit button.

Step 6: Tap the option saying response sheets present at the dashboard.

Step 7: Download the response sheet.

The answer key for JEE Advanced 2019 will be available from June 4, 2019, and the students can download it by visiting the official website of JEE Advanced. A window will be provided to all the candidates in order to raise objections till 5 pm on June 5, 2019, against the released answer key. The final result will be released on June 14, 2019. All the candidates need to score a minimum of 10 per cent marks in each subject and 30 per cent total aggregat6e marks in order to be considered as qualified in the examinations. Just in case the number of candidates clearly passing the exam is low, the aggregate will be cut down.

