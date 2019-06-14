JEE Advanced 2019: Indian Institute of Technology or IIT Roorkee has released the JEE Advanced Results and final answer keys shortly on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Check details below.

JEE Advanced Result 2019: The results and answer keys of Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2019 has been released by the examination conducting authority on the official website – jeeadv.ac.in today, June 14, 2019. All the aspiring candidates of JEE Advanced 2019 who had written in the examination are advised to check their results and download the answer keys from the official website mentioned in this article. According to the official website of IIT Roorkee, the Answer Keys will be available for download on the official website shortly.

More than 1.65 lakh candidates registered for the JEE Advanced this year who were eagerly awaiting their results. The National Testing Agency or NTA had conducted the first examination this year. The results and scores will be available for download on the JEE Advanced 2019 examination website and candidates can follow the instructions given below.

How to check the JEE Advanced Result 2019 Answer Keys?

Candidates need to visit the official website of IIT Roorkee or – https://jeeadv.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the relevant result or answer keys link

On clicking, a pdf will open

Download and take a print out for reference

Here's the direct link to IIT Roorkee: Official website

