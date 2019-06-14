JEE Advanced 2019 result: IIT Roorkee has released JEE Advanced Results 2019 on its official website jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who have cleared the exam are advised to go through a list of top engineering colleges here-

JEE Advanced 2019 result: The JEE Advanced result 2019 has been finally released today on June 14, 2019. Candidates who appeared for their exam can check their result on the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The next step after clearing JEE Advanced is finding the right college that will give flight to your dreams. All the candidates that have qualified the exam are eligible for admission in 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and many other premier institutions that invite applications on the basis of IIT Advanced rank.

Before declaring the results, IIT Roorkee had released a list of participating institutes. These include IIT (Banaras Hindu University), IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Indore, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Mandi, IIT Palakkad, IIT Patna, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar, IIT Tirupati, IIT Chattisgarh and IIT Goa, IIT Jammu, IIT Karnataka, IIT Dhanbad.

Other institutes grant admission on JEE Advanced results are Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE) Visakhapatnam, Indian Institute Of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal, Indian Institute Of Science Education and Research (IISER) Mohali, Indian Institute Of Science Education and Research (IISER) Kolkata, Indian Institute Of Science Education and Research (IISER) Pune, Indian Institute Of Science Education and Research (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram and Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT) Rae Bareli.

Candidates are advised to finalise their choice of college on the basis of placements, cutoff, infrastructure and other facilities. You can then mention your choice of the institute at the time of counselling. However, the seats will be allotted on the basis of acquired ranks in JEE Advanced.

