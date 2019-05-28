The results for the JEE advanced exam will be announced in the second week of June at the official website @ jeeadv.nic.in. The JEE Advanced 2019 examination was held on May 27, 2019 in two sessions – Paper 1 and Paper 2

JEE Advanced 2019 result to be declared by second week of June

JEE Advanced 2019 result may be declared on June 14. As per reports, the examination which was conducted by IIT Roorkee on May 27, 2019. The results for the JEE advanced exam will be announced in the second week of June at the official website @ jeeadv.nic.in. The JEE Advanced 2019 examination was held on May 27, 2019 in two sessions including two examination papers – Paper 1 and Paper 2. The morning session examination started from 9 am to 12 pm while the afternoon session from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. The examination was the Computer Based Test (CBT) format. Those candidates who qualify the JEE Advanced 2019 examination will be eligible for admission to the Bachelor’s, Integrated Master’s and Dual Degree programs in all the IITs across the country.

The copy of the responses would be available from May 29 to June 1. Answer Keys would be released on June 4, 2019.

How to download the JEE Advanced answer key:

1. Visit the official website @jeeadv.nic.in

2. On the homepage, search for the link that says, Download JEE Advanced answer key and click

3. On clicking, candidates will be taken to a new window

Here enter the registration details and click on submit button

4. The JEE Advanced answer key 2019 will appear on the screen of your computer

5. Download the same and take a print out for reference in future

