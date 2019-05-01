JEE Advanced 2019: The JEE Advanced examination is going to be held on May 27, 2019. All the eligible candidates should register themselves for the same between May 3, 2019, to May 9, 2019.

JEE Advanced 2019: The examination pattern for the JEE Advanced 2019 examination has been changed. IIT Roorkee is going to conduct the JEE advance exam for the year 2019. The exam will be conducted in two parts including paper 1 and paper 2. All the students who have qualified the JEE Main exam and are under 2,45,000 rank will be eligible for the JEE advance exam. The JEE advance will be a computer-based test. The registration for the same will begin from May 3, 2019, and will conclude on May 9, 2019.

Schedule for JEE Advanced 2019:

The examination consists of two papers and both the papers will last for three hours and will be conducted in two different shifts.

Date of examination: May 27, 2019

Paper 1 timings: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Paper 2 timings: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Eligibility criteria for JEE Advanced 2019:

The candidate should be in the top 2,45,000 among all the candidates.

The candidates should be born on or after October 1, 1994. Age relaxation of five years will be provided to the candidates of SC, ST and PwD.

A candidate is allowed to attempt the examination only two times in two consecutive years.

The candidate should have appeared for the first time for class 12th examination in the year 2018 or 2019.

Registration Fee for JEE Advanced 2019:

Female candidates of India: Rs 1300

SC, ST, PWD category candidates: Rs 1300

All other Indian candidates: Rs 2600

Foreign nationals (candidates from SAARC countries): $75

Foreign Nationals (candidates from non-SAARC countries): $150

Documents required for the registration process:

Class 10th certificate

Class 12th certificate

Admit card for JEE Advanced 2019: The candidates who have successfully qualified the JEE Mains examination and have secured a rank in the top 2,45,000.

First date to download admit card: May 20, 2019, at 10:00 AM

Last date to download the admit card: May 27, 2019, at 9:00 AM.

Syllabus for JEE Advanced 2019:

Physical Chemistry: Gaseous and liquid states, atomic structure and chemical bonding, energetics, electrochemistry, chemical equilibrium, solutions, solid states, chemical kinetics, surface chemistry, nuclear chemistry

Inorganic chemistry: isolation or preparation and properties of the following non-metals, preparation and properties of the following compounds, transition elements, ores and minerals, extractive metallurgy, principles of qualitative analysis.

Organic chemistry: preparation, properties and reactions of alkanes, preparation, properties and reactions of alkanes and alkynes, reaction of benzene, phenols, carbohydrates, amino acids and peptides, properties and uses of some important polymers, practical and organic chemistry.

Mathematics: Algebra, matrices, probability, trigonometry, analytical geometry, differential calculus, integral calculus, vectors.

Physics: General physics, mechanics, thermal physics, electricity and magnetism, optics and modern physics.

