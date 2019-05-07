JEE Advanced 2019: IIT Roorkee sponsors the JEE Advanced mock tests for the students who want to appear for the engineering entrance examination. This is to give students an idea of the computer-based test (CBT) that will also help them know the type of questions and paper pattern. To make it easier for you, we have listed the steps to download and attempt JEE Advanced 2019 Mock Tests:

JEE Advanced 2019: IIT Roorkee sponsors the JEE Advanced mock tests @jeeadv.ac.in for the students who want to appear for the engineering entrance examination. This is to give students an idea of the computer-based test (CBT) that will also help them know the type of questions and paper pattern. The engineering aspirants should definitely attempt these two mock tests in order to analyse their preparations for JEE Advanced 2019. The main examination, that is the JEE Advanced 2019 is scheduled to take place on May 27 and the question paper will have topics from three subjects i.e. Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

As the registration for JEE Advanced 2019 has already started, students who qualified in the Mains exam are applying for the next level. Before the last date of registration arrives, that is May 9, the students should apply for the Advanced test.

Now, that the mock tests are released by IIT Roorkee, the students can find it on the official website and attempt the tests. These mock tests are considered very helpful for the preparation as they give an idea of the questions, time is taken to complete or the pattern. Every engineering aspirant is advised to attempt these mock tests.

To make it easier for you, we have listed the steps to download and attempt JEE Advanced 2019 Mock Tests:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JEE Advanced that is jeeadv.ac.in.

Step 2: Find and click on the link that says “Mock Test” which is available under the dropdown menu of examination.

Step 3: Now, select the mock test you want to attempt first and click on it. Either Mock Test Paper 1 or Mock Test Paper 2.

Step 4: As you click on either of them, the mock test will open in a new window.

Step 5: Find and click on the “Sign In” button.

Step 6: The students are advised to read all instructions before taking the test and select language of the test and read the declaration and click on ‘I am ready to begin.

