Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) will conduct the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE-Advanced) for the next year, 2o2o for the admissions of all the 23 IIT’s across the country on May 17, 2020. The decision was made in a meeting of the IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB) on Sunday. The institute said that the IIT JEE (Advanced) will be conducted next year on May 17.

The IIT JAB also decided in the meeting that JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be held for the first time in the U.S. where an examination centre will be selected in San Francisco.

IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao said that IIT’s have taken a conscious decision to encourage cultural diversity on their campuses. JEE examination is now conducted in five countries across the world and they have added the USA to this list. The U.S. has advantaged gradually by the presence of a huge number of IIT alumni there and there is considerable awareness in the country about IIT’s. Hence, conducting JEE over there is a logical thing.

Although, the National Testing Agency (NTA) organizes the JEE (Main) while JEE (Advanced) is conducted by one of the IIT’s. The board has decided to shortlist 2.5 lakh students from JEE (Main) 2020 to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2020.

This year, other than India, JEE (Advanced) exam centres were also set up in Dhaka (Bangladesh), Dubai (UAE), Kathmandu (Nepal), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), Singapore and Colombo (Sri Lanka). In 2019, IIT Roorkee was the organizing institute of JEE (Advanced) in which nearly 1.61 lakh candidates appeared.

On May 17, 2020, the first test of JEE (Advanced) in the morning will begin at 9 am and end at 12 in the afternoon. The second test in the afternoon will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Earlier, it used to begin at 2 pm. The change has been adapted to allow students, especially the PwD candidates, more time between the two tests. This will also benefit in biometric verification at the examination centers in a timely manner, said Siddharth Pandey, organizing chairman, JEE (Advanced) 2020.

